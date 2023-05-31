Editorials Refine governance as country turns 60

As Kenya marks 60 years of self-rule, it is essential to reflect on its journey, acknowledging the strides made and the missteps that have shaped the nation.

From a remarkable progress in various sectors to persistent challenges, Kenya’s post-Independence story embodies a complex tapestry of triumphs and setbacks.

Kenya has enjoyed significant economic growth since 1963.

Infrastructure development has enhanced connectivity and facilitated trade and investment with the country now becoming a hub of commerce in East Africa and a magnet for foreign direct investments.

More Kenyans are now better educated, have access to and are empowered to use affordable financial services that meet their needs.

Mobile banking and digital payment systems, such as M-Pesa, have further revolutionised financial inclusion.

On technology, Kenya leads in innovation in Africa, gaining the moniker Silicon Savannah for fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem.

Significant strides have also been made in healthcare, improving life expectancy and overall well-being.

There has also been relative political stability, with peaceful transitions of power. But ethnic and tribal divisions have at times, marred the unity, leading to sporadic outbreaks of violence that hurt cohesion.

Poor governance and corruption remain huge setbacks. Addressing these challenges through firm policies and practice is crucial if Kenya were to fully realise its potential – prosperity, unity and sustainable development.