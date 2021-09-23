Editorials Remove EAC trade hurdles

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The increase of Kenya's exports to Uganda by 57 percent is a testament that the East African community (EAC) can work for the development of the region if all hurdles are eliminated.

Kenya’s earnings from exports to Uganda jumped more than half after last April’s deal, which cleared tax hurdles for goods such as pharmaceuticals, confectionery, juice and spirits.

Trade data collated by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show the value of exports between April and July amounted to Sh25.97 billion, a 56.64 percent climb compared with average value for the same period in the previous three years.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina early April led a Kenyan delegation to Kampala to seek a long-lasting solution to the on-and-off disputes that had seen both countries impose duty and restrict importation of some goods.

Other EAC countries should emulate the efforts between the two member countries and work to remove all obstacles that go against EAC Customs Union Protocol.

The differences among the EAC members have been blamed for denying business people and citizens of the region the full benefits of integration.

The Community offers a ready market for local businesses and numerous opportunities for professionals who can ply their trade across the borders.