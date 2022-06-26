Editorials Review zoning in cities

Kyuna Estate residents have gone to court in Nairobi, accusing a developer of a petrol station of continuing with the works even after the court stopped the construction.

Among other accusations, Kyuna Neighbours Association is saying the contractor is building in the night against the law; cutting trees, thus destroying the environment; and, compromising safety of residents.

It is critical that such a complaint is not isolated, especially in the neighbourhoods where residents’ associations are hawk-eyed and know what the law says about such developments. More could be happening in areas where residents choose to keep quiet or do not know what to do.

A few months ago, a resident of Karen, also in Nairobi, complained about a similar project, demanding that it be stopped.

This trail of accusations demands that the regulators that give the nod review a number of codes, including the zoning laws that define how developments should sit in the city without compromising safety and without unfairly locking out genuine businesses.

It is also the time to reassess the rules, regulations, and the laws appreciating that certain things— including population and amenities—have changed and it is not possible or practical to continue with the city designs and beauty of decades ago.

Above everything else, safety of residents is paramount, but this must be guided by tight codes, which should be reviewed regularly taking into account some key changes. It is, therefore, urgent that the zoning guidelines of all the cities be revisited and possibly reviewed to reduce tension between business and homes