Stop wastage in Govt to save the economy

President William Ruto. PHOTO | LEON LIDIGU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

As the Treasury unveils a raft of taxes for the new budget, it is important to assess the impact the levies will have on employers who are a key cog of Kenya's economic engine.

Businesses are running out of capacity to absorb additional levies and taxes.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has ignored calls from the public and the business community to reconsider some of the new levies and contributions such as the housing fund.

New taxes and levies will saddle traders, who have raised concerns about deteriorating business conditions, with additional operating costs.

President William Ruto should move away from the school of thought that only taxation can rescue Kenya from its economic carnage.

We believe that before pushing for more taxes, there is an urgent need to curb the wastage of State resources and corruption.

Since taking office, top officials in the government, including Dr Ruto, have taken foreign trips with huge delegations but little returns.

This kind of wastage must stop before asking for more.

The State needs to make good its pledge to cut down on non-essential expenses.