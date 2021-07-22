Editorials Verify Britons on payroll

More by this Author Summary Kenyan taxpayers paid Sh150 million to the retirees and another Sh112 million to the widows of the deceased foreign workers hired by the British colonial administration, according to an audit report.

The colonial pensioners are required to file life certificates every April and when they die, Crown Agents Bank is required to delete their names from the records.

To date, there is no evidence that the life certificates have been produced prior to the payments.

It is scandalous that the government has not bothered to independently verify the existence of British pensioners who have been receiving payments since their retirement 58 years ago.

This means that a large part of the money that the Treasury wires to Crown Agents Bank each year could be wasted and the lack of interest in stopping the payments amounts to fraudulent negligence.

