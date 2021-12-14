Ideas & Debate Recalling Independence Day experiences 58 years later

Prince Philip of Great Britain speaks while Premier Minister Jomo Kenyatta (right) listens during the ceremony of the declaration of independence for Kenya in Nairobi, on December 12, 1963. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GEORGE WACHIRA

December 12, 1963, was the culmination of a euphoric political process that had begun in January 1960 when the state of emergency in Kenya was lifted.

Immediately after independence, Jomo Kenyatta had entrusted economic development planning to a team of bright brains as he focused on the wider political challenges.

Watching Independence Day celebrations on Sunday reminded me of experiences in December 1963. That is the month I was finishing class eight waiting to join high school the following month. We had been coached on a new national anthem that was to replace the ”God Save the Queen” anthem which we had sang every Monday morning when raising the Union Jack flag.

A new national flag had been configured combining KANU (red/green/black ) and KADU(white/green/black) colours. A first attempt by Prime Minister Jomo Kenyatta at reconciliation and accommodation in a country divided on party and ethnic lines.

Kenya was about to step into the future with new hopes and expectations, but also with fears and apprehension by many. Uniting Kenya was Jomo’s first critical challenge, prompting him to pronounce the Harambee (pull together) call on day one.

In my Mathira/Karatina area, Independence Day was celebrated Christmas-style with more household cash spent than on December 25. Those near Mount Kenya claimed to have seen flashlights signalled by Sergeant Munyao at midnight when he hoisted Kenya’s new flag on top of the mountain.

A few days prior to Independence Day, remnants of Mua Mau fighters streamed out of Mount Kenya and Aberdare forests, gathering at designated assembly points awaiting to be moved to Ruringu Stadium in Nyeri where Prime Minister Kenyatta was to receive them.

However, one group from Meru under General Baimunge refused to leave the forest prompting a confrontation with independent Kenya security forces resulting in the general’s death - a very low point as it reminded Kenyans of unresolved issues.

December 12, 1963, was the culmination of a euphoric political process that had begun in January 1960 when the state of emergency in Kenya was lifted, allowing free political processes in all parts of Kenya. It was the final constitutional step negotiated during the 1960 and 1962 Lancaster House conferences.

After the 1960 conference, national political parties — KANU and KADU — were formed and the first-ever common roll elections set for early 1961, to be followed by a coalition government headed by the Governor. Gradual release of Mau Mau detainees was to commence.

To hasten Jomo’s release Jaramogi Mr Odinga convinced KANU to boycott the coalition government until Mr Kenyatta was released. He was released in August 1961, followed by KANU joining the coalition government in readiness for the 1962 Lancaster House Conference.

The key outcomes of the second conference were an electoral boundaries commission to establish regional and constituency boundaries in 1962, followed by national and regional elections in May 1963.

Setting regional boundaries was a very divisive exercise. KADU had teamed up with European farmers to establish one mammoth Rift Valley region stretching from Mt Kilimanjaro to Lake Turkana. This was essentially intended to ring-fence the region from intrusion by land deficit communities.

Land matters were a regional mandate. The other objective by Europeans was to ensure that Kikuyu, Embu, and Meru communities never again share a common administrative region. Removing Meru and Embu from Central Region was a very bitter experience.

Northeastern districts had vowed to secede to Somalia and actually boycotted the 1963 elections. The ten-mile coastal strip wanted to join Zanzibar.

The May 1963 elections were the pinnacle of the four-year constitutional process, followed by the December Independence Day. When Kenya opted to become a Republic a year later, opposition parties KADU and APP dissolved to join KANU in a de facto unitary government, followed by the dissolution of regional governments and the Senate.

Immediately after independence, Jomo Kenyatta had entrusted economic development planning to a team of bright brains (Tom Mboya, Mwai Kibaki, Duncan Ndegwa, Philip Ndegwa, John Michuki, etc. ) as he focused on the wider political challenges which included the Northeastern secession threat, and emerging cold war ideological conflicts within KANU.

In the past 58 years, I have seen Kenya miss many great opportunities as governance standards have over time generally shifted from patriotism and public interest to self-serving political and economic interests. Every year “per capita” quality of life and household incomes have failed to improve to levels that counter growing population pressures.

The huge question is whether aspiring future governments have the moral will and capacity to turn around Kenya the way pioneer leaders intended it.