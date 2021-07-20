Letters Address climate change to grow farm yield

Joshua Osoro waters his farm at Ahero Irrigation Scheme in Kisumu on November 14, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By OLIVIA OTIENO

Climate change has robbed people the peace of mind. Fear has gripped most of us to the extent we are not sure about tomorrow. Most sectors of the economy are affected. Kenya’s engine as far as the economy goes is on its knees.

Agriculture is known as Kenya’s economic backbone. It accounts for 33 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) with about 75 percent of Kenyans earning all or part of their income from this sector.

Thus, the sector is critical to the government’s Big 4 development agenda whose aims include attaining food and nutritional security for all Kenyans. Food security, according to the Big 4 Agenda, means a 34 percent increase in the average daily income of farmers, 27 percent reduction in malnutrition among children under five years, creation of 1,000 agro-processing SMEs, 600,000 new jobs, a 50 percent reduction in the number of food insecure Kenyans and a 48 percent increase in agriculture’s contribution to the GDP.

With the extreme weather events, including rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall, this sector has greatly been affected in the recent past.

Income of fishers has been limited due to the threatened marine ecosystems. Tea production has not been left out either. Smallholder farmers who predominantly rely on rain-fed agriculture are increasingly battling floods, drought and heat waves, causing loss in livestock and crops.

According to a report by Christian Aid, some tea growers in Kenya are shifting to other crops due to harsh weather conditions threatening survival.

LIVESTOCK DEATH

Kenya is ranked the world’s largest exporter of black tea. This prestigious position is seen fading as growers are witnessing a drop in production.

Drought has contributed to livestock morbidity and mortality. The extensive outbreak of locust experienced in some parts of the country in the recent past was one of the worst in recent years.

But why dwell so much on the agriculture? The economic impact of climate change can largely be attributed to the performance of this sector. This is also the sector that if left unattended concerning climate change, then even the most ambitious climate mitigation will bear minimal returns.

Agriculture is extremely vulnerable to climate change. On farms, climate change is reducing crop yields, the nutritional quality of major cereals, and lowering livestock productivity.

Substantial investments in adaptation will be required to maintain yields and to achieve production and food quality increases as demand increases.

Even as many countries prioritise climate proofing and mitigation, we need to focus on resilient and sustainable agriculture.

Kenya’s reliance on agriculture should make its sustainability a priority in policies and decision making. Sustainable agriculture in Kenya can improve crop yields, stimulate the economy and help mitigate climate change.

Sustainable agriculture is about increasing profitable farm income, protecting the environment, enhancing quality of life for farming communities and increasing production for human food and fibre needs.

According to the World Bank, Kenya’s objective of the Climate Smart Agriculture Project is to build resilience in smallholder farming and pastoral communities that depend on rain-fed agriculture. This is done by scaling up climate-smart agricultural practices, strengthening climate-smart agricultural research and seed systems, and supporting agro-meteorology and advisory services.

With the growing global population translating to increased food demand, about a third of food produced globally is either lost or wasted.

Addressing food loss and waste is critical to helping meet climate goals and reduce stress on the environment.

A 2020 World Bank report found that nearly 8.9 percent of the global population is hungry, up by nearly 60 million in five years. It continues to state that the food security challenge will only become more difficult as the world will need to produce about 70 percent more food by 2050 to feed an estimated nine billion people.

Unfortunately, the problem also works in reverse. Agriculture is a major part of the climate problem. It currently generates 19–29 percent of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kenya being a country benchmarked in terms of economic development in the sub-Saharan Africa, it can work to achieve agricultural sustainability.

Olivia Auma Otieno, advocacy and fundraising officer, Kenya Motors Repairs Association.