Letters Debt meltdown is challenging G20 to act

By ANDREW ROCHE

More by this Author Summary The war in Ukraine is driving up yields on Kenya Eurobonds, and investor appetite for African sovereign debt is waning.

After years of easy refinancing on the markets, many governments in the region are now facing difficult market conditions to raise new capital and finance government budgets.

At the same time, bad economic news keeps piling up. Increasing inflation and rising interest rates are creating a perfect storm for new sovereign debt distress, and pre-Covid high-performing countries such as Kenya are now vulnerable.

Preemptive debt restructuring is needed to avert a full-blown debt crisis, and the recycling of rich countries’ Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) could allow struggling countries to restructure their debts to avoid a wave of defaults.

When Covid struck, the G20 implemented the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which allowed participating countries such as Kenya to defer debt payments and channel financing to health, social and economic spending.

The initiative, however, was net present value (NPV) neutral— that is, all debt servicing suspended over 2020 and 2021 will now need to be reimbursed over the upcoming years.

The G20 Common Framework, created in November 2020, was meant to focus on debt restructuring after the DSSI, but it focuses on cases of severe debt distress and implementation has been unsuccessful.

In the meantime, many fundamentally solvent sovereigns are now facing a wall of debt service and increasing headwinds from geopolitical instability.

They confront liquidity issues because debt service is front-loaded and the DSSI has added another layer of repayments while coffers have been emptied by the costs of Covid.

The Common Framework, which would require debt relief on all categories of liabilities, including private debt, provides no easy road map for these cases and many debtors have avoided pursuing this route for fear of credit rating downgrades.

A fast, orderly new initiative for preemptive restructuring for countries not yet experiencing debt overhang are needed as a complement to the Common Framework.

The recent IMF USD 650 billion allocation of SDRs provides liquidity for the global economy. But enough of it isn’t available in the right places.

The G7 received nearly nine times the amount of SDRs as the whole continent of Africa. Rich countries don’t need the SDR reserves and recently pledged USD 100 million in unused SDRs to be reallocated.

But how best to use them? Why not create a new initiative for preemptive restructuring using these SDRs to finance the transformation of unsustainable debt service into longer-term loans that are more manageable?

Those countries which have not yet defaulted or are not in the IMF severe distress category according to thresholds would be eligible. How would an operation like this work, and how could it be financed? A debt sustainability analysis carried out with all official creditors and the IMF would determine restructuring needs.

In most cases, the reprofiling of debts, including the maturities of the DSSI to be reimbursed over the next three to five years, would be enough to get over the Covid hump.

A comparison of the NPV of official bilateral debts before and after reprofiling would then be made to calculate the amount of debt relief needed.

The next step would be to finance the debt relief by Long-Term Concessional Loans” (LTCLs) made by recycling SDRs of rich countries.

These loans would be used to compensate official creditors for the NPV losses they would suffer through rescheduling.

In this scenario, where creditors such as China are hesitant to accept haircuts, the recycled SDR financing would reinforce the overall concessionality of official debts while providing a solution outside the wrangling among creditors on burden sharing.

Our proposal would be to channel the SDR funding through a trust fund at the IMF, similar to the Resilience and Stability Trust under development.

Official creditors could, on a voluntary basis, subsequently boost the impact of these measures by donating the recovered net present value compensation to local green development projects. aged to do the same.

Third-party financed preemptive debt restructuring through LTCLs could be one flexible mechanism for the G20 to deal with debt distress in countries such as Kenya, before complex Common Framework workouts become necessary.

Andrew Roche is a sovereign debt restructuring expert