Letters Facebook must change tack in TikTok turf war

A person watches Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiling the META logo. PHOTO | AFP

By JOE OTIN

Facebook announced a drop of a million daily users at their fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. It is the first time they have shed users since inception, and the market has responded harshly.

Their parent company, Meta, sustained a staggering blow as its market value fell off a cliff, losing more than $230 billion. This is the largest single-day devaluation of any listed US firm in history.

Facebook is not only facing stiff competition from rivals, especially TikTok, but they are also suffering from the effects of the controversial online privacy debate.

Last April Apple introduced privacy settings that limit the ability of social media platforms tracking of users.

Facebook ad revenues have been the hardest hit from this move as advertising accounts for nearly 98 percent of its business.

New strategy needed to defend domain: Perhaps it is not all that surprising that Meta needs to rejig its business model.

Recently, their CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed staff that there is an urgent need to prioritise video to counter the onslaught from TikTok, and he had also previously declared their big bet on the metaverse.

It is not a new phenomenon when to remain relevant and profitable, established media organisations make adjustments to protect their turf against newbies.

The arrival of the printing press in the 15th century diminished the power of the clergy. The spread of newspapers in the 17th century orchestrated an organised system of promoting brands that spawned the modern advertising industry.

Radios appearance in the 19th century elevated mass media’s ability to reach a universal audience regardless of age and education. However, their party was interrupted by television.

The audiovisual platform flourished in the mid-20th century and ushered in the golden age of advertising on the back in post-war optimism and consumerism.

New platforms create fresh segments, split budgets: When the World Wide Web emerged in the late 20th century there was talk of the death of the 30-second spot or the fall of television advertising.

This prediction hasn’t come to pass and online media has only recently taken the dominant share of ad revenue.

The bulk of this ad spend is directed at search and social media that benefited from Web 2.0, which gave users access to unlimited information, entertainment and the ability to interact in real-time. These features attracted billions of users globally.

Whenever the media landscape is pierced by hungry invaders armed with new technology, the current inhabitants dig in their heels and prepare for a pitched battle.

Unwilling to relinquish the spoils of massive advertising expenditure, established platforms and media brands secure their holdings by returning to their core strengths, which are unique and proven. It is surprising Facebook is enduring similar setbacks that affected dominant media brands so soon.

Old media was cautious about expanding into new niches at the expense of their core audiences when competition came calling.