Professionalism in era of endemic corruption

By Winnie Njoroge

As the world prepares to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, lots of questions abound regarding the contribution of professionals in Kenya towards the fight against corruption.

I’m particularly perturbed because every time I switch on the television, read the daily newspapers, or just catch up with news on social media, I hardly pass without a story on corruption, especially within the public institutions perpetuated by either politicians or employees of some of the institutions.

No wonder, Kenya’s score of 31 out of 100 falls below the sub-Saharan average of 32 and global average of 43 according to the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International.

In the corruption perception rankings, a score below 50 indicates serious levels of public sector corruption, painting an almost clear picture of how this country is bedeviled by graft.

Procurement woes

Corruption scandals abound. Kenyans had barely digested the intrigues surrounding the allegations of how procurement officials at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) aided the corruption scandals birthed from the Covid-19 buying when the allegations of interference of Kenya Power board in procurement jammed the news outlets.

These days, it even seems like we have normalised corruption in every profession.

Some doctors have reportedly sold Covid-19 vaccines that are meant to be administered for free, architects and engineers have allegedly approved sub-standard building structures that eventually collapse killing and maiming innocent people.

The Judiciary has not been spared either if the current allegations by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, dubbed ‘Sonko Leaks’ are anything to go by.

In fact, the 2019 Kenya Bribery Index published by Transparency International Kenya last year, ranked the Judiciary as the most bribery-prone institution at 69 percent, a marked increase from 44 percent recorded in 2017.

As an ardent human resource (HR) practitioner, I hold that there is not a single profession that can be exonerated from corruption in Kenya.

We can argue on this until the cows come home. Nonetheless, I sympathise with the professionals, because we have to operate in a modern-day work environment full of money-hungry people, yet we must pull through all those perils unscathed.

So, what must professionals do to survive the allure of corrupt practices within their fields?

Double checks

Firstly, on authority and judgment, institutionalising systems of independent multilevel approvals and reviews, as opposed to having decision-making powers to single individuals.

This will prevent the concentration of authority to a few people and could include double-checking, double signing, dual asset control, among others.

Secondly, institutions should put in place a “risk map”.

This would enable the identification of the most vulnerable designations, activities and projects of high-risk corruption and provide capacity building to raise awareness on how professionals can identify and avert these risks.

To the HR dockets and professional bodies, consider firm implementation of policies and procedures to avert corruption, and deal firmly with its consequences.

Record keeping

For instance, frequent performance appraisals, mandatory disclosure of conflict of interest, strict compliance with code of conduct, proper record keeping of key decisions made, monitoring of the processes and risks, and rotation of staff in key professions.

Lastly, with the current unprecedented times of the pandemic, professionals are working remotely and so it is important to have enforcement of clear rules, including imposing penalties to increase the cost of engaging in corrupt behaviour and consequently make it not to flourish

I still hold that we can have a corruption-free country, only if we have transparent systems and processes, deliberate law enforcement measures for the non-complying professionals, and participatory decision making.

At that point, we become a step ahead in fighting this menace at a professional level.

Winnie Njoroge, HR and Administration Officer at Transparency International Kenya