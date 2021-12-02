Letters Spare a thought for men in violence discourse

As the globe observes the ‘16 Days of Activism’, more harrowing stories continue to fill media spaces as more men tell tales of suffering in homes from people they looked upon.

Esteemed reader, let us build these scenarios: A man facing any form of gender-based violence from his spouse may find it hard to report it to the police because the officers may not believe him.

Such a man would not open up to friends.

With such a context which is basically between a rock and a hard place, hundreds of men may decide to suffer in silence as intervals of intimate partner violence increase and in some cases lead to death.

A police officer who will not lend an ear and believe in such reports from men suffering in the inside will only be serving the standards set by society and which have not been adequately challenged by professional training and competencies.

It is particularly encouraging that media houses led by the Nation Media Group have personified the fight against violence by pricking the conscience of a nation sitting pretty as generations lose basic humanity.

Such high-level platforms easily help in breaking the barriers and challenge the stereotypes and myths that fuel the vice.

Let us blow the cover on gender-based violence meted on men who are muzzled in breaking the silence.

The silence is a ready recipe for repeat violence.

A study published in August titled, ‘Journal of Interpersonal Violence: Barriers to Men Seeking Help for Intimate Violence’, says men are less likely to report violence or victimisation compared to their women partners.

First, the study said, the masculinity narrative which emphasises power seems to promote their silence.

For such men, the study further says, there is the fear of public shame, losing children, long legal battles that touch and impact properties and incomes and general embarrassment.