Driving the new age of large supply chains management

Supply chain management operates in an environment of increasingly intense scrutiny driven by technology, programme reviews, public and political expectations for service improvements.

In Kenya, the supply chain plays a major role in the utilisation of government resources and the achievement of the economic development agenda.

At the dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic, government agencies came under pressure to deliver essential goods - particularly those required for health services, in greater quantities and within a shorter timeframe than would have been expected under normal circumstances.

To compound matters, supply chains were adversely affected by lockdowns and closure of borders, making it even more difficult to procure the much-needed goods and services. While SMEs have traditionally faced financial and non-financial crises, the pandemic has brought about additional uncertainties on how to maintain business continuity.

Digital transformation is an essential step for improving and creating new operating models. Digitalisation influences all areas of supply chain management – both the tangible and intangible, including negotiations with suppliers.

As such, supply chain management has a particular role to play in the development of digital transformation. Additionally, atomisation can positively influence the business environment, changing a businesses’ agility to react, and significantly changing its entire value proposition and overall organisation.

Digital technologies can help supply chain managers increase their collaboration, analytics and engagement using a portfolio of tools along the entire supply value chain, including planning, sourcing, contract management, order delivery, payment control and supplier management.

Xetova is creating a new digital reality that will transform supply chain management. We aim to make supply chain management less complex, a natural value and a growth driver for Africa’s businesses by using simple to use applications.

We believe that supply chain management is the largest trade, opportunity provider. Xetova’s mission is to therefore support Africa’s supply chain actors with solutions that work for their contexts. These solutions facilitate real-time collaboration, secure and seamless data sharing, profile building and performance tracking.

How do we do this?

By providing technology tools to enable optimal supply chain management and subsequently empowering key supply chain actors to drive impact.

By tapping into Xetova’s platform one has the opportunity to connect with other key supply chain actors, track and measure the performance of supply chain actors, enhance collaboration across the supply chain spectrum, powering real-time reporting and data analysis, tailor-making technology solutions and knowledge resources that cater for an individual or organisation specific needs.

This will thus transform your supply chain management processes to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient, predictable, value-driven and data-driven. Xetova’s solutions create a robust network putting certainty to supply chain relationships and providing secure data collaboration within various key departments in an organisation and improve the decision-making process.

Many organisations in Africa are facing challenges within their supply chain processes such as inefficiency in data reporting and analytics. Many of the systems being currently offered in the digital market have no functionality to track performance metrics.

This means you likely do not know where the leaks are and how to plug them. Reporting and analytics enable you to highlight problems along the supply chain and provide solutions for supply chain management issues while giving direction for future efforts.

Analytics (a tool created by Xetova) facilitates transmuting data extracted from supply chain activities and turns this information into actionable diagnostic, descriptive, predictive and prescriptive insights. Because of the enormous quantities of data being generated every day in various organisations, supply chain management teams need tactical ways of making sense of all of it.

With the use of the aforementioned tools, they can reveal supplier behaviour, vendor performance, and even expose risks along their supply chain.

This can drastically change how the supply chain management team engages vendors and other third-party contractors and will further improve operational efficiency and public contracting. In addition, Xetova’s toolbox offers the creation of a robust system that will collect, clean and classify data; boosting efficiency, reducing risk, improving stakeholder and supplier relations, and eventually generating a commercial and social gain.

As is, the Covid-19 global pandemic and the resulting supply disruptions caught many supply chain professionals unaware.

With transport links and shipping lanes stalled, many supply chain professionals were unable to track their current orders and struggled to find alternate sources and suppliers.

There has never been a better time to take advantage of advances in digital technology — online marketplaces, supply chain software solutions, cloud-based record-keeping, and automated sourcing.

Supply Chain Management often requires independent organisations to work together to achieve shared objectives. This collaboration is necessary when coordinated actions benefit the group more than the uncoordinated efforts of individual firms.

The future of supply chain management is data-driven. And the sooner supply chain management leaders put data strategy ahead of operations, the sooner they can move toward digitisation, automation, AI, solving their most pressing problems, and delivering stronger savings and Return on Investments.

Today, companies embarking on a digital transformation have the opportunity to leapfrog over developments that other organisations took years to accomplish.

Digitisation of the supply chain functions was originally about capturing value and building a more efficient bottom line — and those are still critical goals, especially for companies that have yet to digitize their supply chain teams.

With real-time access to market data and trends, supply chain leaders can offer their colleagues valuable information for top-line strategic decisions.

Moreover, it is also imperative to build productive capacities within the supply chain process through, for example, enhanced support for micro-enterprises and SMEs, to help increase their capacity to create decent jobs.

The pandemic has created significant job and income losses, with negative consequences for micro-enterprises and SMEs and poverty alleviation efforts. It calls for expertise, resilience, and perseverance at the managerial level to boost pliability.



