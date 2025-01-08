More wealth creation opportunities on the way for real estate investors: Centum RE’s plans for 2025

Centum Real Estate (Centum RE) is accelerating the construction of some of its ongoing projects, towards unlocking more wealth creation opportunities for investors. The award-winning regional real estate developer plans to complete its Cascadia, Elmer, and Riviera projects in 2025.

Completion of these projects in the new year will enable investors to start earning passive rental income. Some of the units have already sold out even before construction is completed, a testament to how highly investors value Centum RE’s projects.

This development comes hot on the heels of a successful 2024 for Centum RE, when it completed and handed over 384 units in Kenya and Uganda. The real estate developer also attained the prestigious Superbrand status, besides winning several awards.

Centum RE Managing Director Mr Ken Mbae, reflects: “During the year, we successfully handed over 384 units at both the Loft Residencies at Two Rivers (Nairobi, Kenya) and Bella Vista Apartments at Pearl Marina Estates (Entebbe, Uganda), marking a significant milestone in creating prosperity for our customers in the region.”

The Loft Residences, Two Rivers. Photo credit: Pool

The firm’s luxurious real estate projects, tastefully designed and built to high standards in prime locations, are known for their value of capital appreciation and rental returns. The mixed-use real estate developments combine residential, office, retail, hospitality and sporting amenities, thus supporting modern lifestyles.

Investing in these projects enables Centum RE customers to grow their wealth through stable, double-digit rental yields and capital gains.

In 2024, Centum RE has exceeded investor expectations with impressive returns. At the Loft Residencies, for instance, the price of units has so far appreciated in value by up to 57 percent – from Ksh35 million at the launch of the project, to Ksh45 million in December 2023, and to Ksh55 million in December 2024.

Additionally, rental properties within the development attract premium Dollar, Euro or Shilling (Kenya Shilling) denominated rents, delivering impressive rental yields of between 10 and 12 percent, that provide the developer’s clients with stable and lucrative returns.

For example, Centum RE’s one-bedroom unit at Riverbank Apartments within the Two Rivers Development achieved a 12 percent rental yield, generating Ksh150,000 per month, while a four-bedroom unit at the Loft Residences offered an 11.5 percent rental yield with Ksh350,000 monthly rent.

Both properties have also seen significant capital gains, with the Riverbank unit appreciating by 20 percent and the Loft by 25 percent, now valued at Ksh55 million, from an initial purchase price of Ksh40 million. The success of these projects has fuelled further growth, with strong investor interest and plans for more developments in the near future.

Third parties have taken note of Centum RE’s excellence in delivering quality projects and feted it.

Consequently, in 2024 alone, Centum RE received 20 awards and recognitions from three continents (Africa, Asia, and Europe). The accolades validate its position as the leading real estate developer in East Africa.

Additionally, Centum RE was recognised as a Superbrand in the exclusive invite-only 9th edition of the Superbrands East Africa Programme (2024 to 2026), because of the trust and confidence that the market has placed in both the firm’s brand and projects.

Mr Mbae says Centum RE is honoured to be recognised by both the local and international markets as a Superbrand. “This is a testament to our quality products, our good brand perception and satisfactory product delivery,” he says.

Centum RE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centum Investment Co Plc (CICP), the largest investment company in East Africa listed on both the Nairobi Securities Exchange and the Uganda Securities Exchange.

It is the first real estate company in East Africa to have a listed bond at the Nairobi Securities Exchange of Ksh3 billion and an asset base of Ksh40 billion.



Riverbank Apartments, Two Rivers. Photo credit: Pool

How developer will make it easier for you to own a prime property

Centum RE projects have proved to be magnets for both investors and tenants, creating a veritable platform for wealth creation. The real estate developer has gone ahead to make it easy for prospective investors to own homes at its luxurious projects.

Through a one-stop shop for all real estate needs, Centum RE has taken the hassle out of homeownership. The real estate developer has brought on board key partners in the industry to help simplify the investment process. Notable among these partners are diverse financiers.

As Centum RE Managing Director Mr Ken Mbae notes, this collaboration “ensures seamless access to financing solutions, helping our clients to navigate the real estate process with ease and confidence”.

He adds: “With trusted partners by our side, we are able to offer a more comprehensive, efficient service to meet every client’s needs.”

Centum RE has arrangements with different mortgage lenders to promote access to financing solutions for its customers.

Through Centum RE’s flexible financing options, clients can now access real estate opportunities. The developer has made it easier for investors to own prime properties with a 24-month payment plan and a range of financing solutions, including discounted bank mortgages through its partnerships.

Centum RE clients have also enjoyed personalised financial planning advice and streamlined application and approval processes, with dedicated relationship managers who ensure seamless end-to-end support within a 48-hour timeframe.

The real estate developer has partnerships with the Gulf African Bank (GAB) Equity Bank, Absa Bank, Stanbic Bank, NCBA Bank, Co-operative Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), I&M Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Sidian Bank, Safaricom Sacco, UNAITAS, the United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU), and the UN Sacco through Wanamataifa Investment Company Ltd. Wanamataifa is an investment.