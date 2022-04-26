Sponsored Protecting our children online

A world of education and entertainment online. PHOTO | CA

The internet is continuously changing our lives, from changing the way we do business, communicate, to how we view content and so much more. The online world brings nearly endless opportunities to our fingertips and more Kenyans than ever before are exploring the internet.

By December 2021, there are 65 million mobile subscriptions and 46.3 million data internet subscriptions, with this number only set to increase within the next decade. Further Africa, a research publication focusing on Sub Saharan and Southern Africa has also cited Kenya as having the highest mobile penetration of any African Country (Africa, F., 2021).

The internet is an incredible tool. It forms an easy and useful way to create and view content, share information, do business and connect with other people and is constantly growing and evolving.

For example, the global E-Learning market is projected to reach $457 Billion by 2026 (Global E-Learning Market to Reach $457.8 Billion by 2026, 2022) which could potentially revolutionise education systems worldwide.

Education is fast becoming focused on online learning. PHOTO | CA

Social media statistics tell a similar story. Social media users made up 48.3% of the global population in 2020, and are projected to increase to 56.7% by 2025 ("Global E-Learning Market to Reach $457.8 Billion by 2026", 2022).

Social Media is still a growing sector, both in Kenya and globally. PHOTO | CA

While this paints a bright future for the internet, it’s important to remember that not everyone uses the internet with good intentions. In the period from October to December 2021 alone, the National KE-CIRT/CC detected 129,001,520 cyber threats.

As the internet and the way we use it continue to evolve with emerging technology, it is imperative that The Communications Authority in our capacity as the ICT regulator continue to work to protect all Kenyan consumers of ICT services. This includes our children.

That is why we champion Child Online Protection, an initiative started by The International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the UN’s specialized agency for ICTs.

Our efforts also take industry providers such as Internet Service Providers and Telecommunications providers into account. On top of this, we create useful publications for both parents and children about how to best use their time online and how to manage any problems that arise.

Learning about Cyber safety can be a fun family activity. PHOTO | CA

The Authority’s Child Online Protection campaign aims to bring together partners from all sectors to create a safe, secure and empowering online experience for children.

This year, we introduced Cyber Soljas, an immersive mobile and tablet friendly game that allows Kenyan children to learn more about the vulnerabilities and threats they face every day online.

The game is designed to teach children about how to recognise and manage problems relating to;

Cybercrime: Criminal activities carried out using computers and/or the internet.

Catphishing: Using fake identities to deceive victims online.

Cyberbullying: The use of electronic communication to harass intimidate and threaten online users.

Fake News: When malicious individuals present false and misleading information as news, sometimes by pretending to represent legitimate news sources.

Identity Theft: When cybercriminals steal a person’s information and use it to commit fraud and other crimes.

You can find out more about our dedication to keeping children safe by visiting www.ca.go.ke and you can try out the brand new Cyber Soljas game at https://play.usiku.games/cybersoljas