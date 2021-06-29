Sponsored Samsung: Kenya's best TV gets 25pc discount

Samsung Electronics has announced a month-long promotion that will see the brand’s most sort-after and award-winning home appliances receive a 25 percent discount in Kenya.

The sale, which kicked off from May 27th to July 4th 2021, coincides with the ongoing soccer games, so it’s a great time for consumers to consider upgrading their TVs to a Samsung QLED TV.

The Samsung QLED TV range was recently announced as Kenya’s Best TV at VIFAA TECH FESTIVAL1 as well as the Best TV globally earlier this year, offers a variety of models that fit the different needs and budgets of the modern consumer.

The QLED boasts of a Quantum processor, immersive sound, endless detail, minimalistic design and unrivalled technology.

In addition to it has long-lasting, burn-in free picture quality with the brightest and most vibrant colours with anti-reflection at night or day for movies, sport and gaming and rich surround sound with 6 speakers firing from the top, bottom and sides.

The TVs are available in 4K or 8K resolution, ranging from the 55” inch to the top of the range 85” inch model, and for those who fancy something rather outstanding, the Frame TV has just been recently introduced into the Kenyan market.

The Frame TV best selling point is its unique ability to fit into any space as a work of art when off. This has led to The Frame being voted the most Aesthetic TV globally2. With this sale, Samsung wants to give football fans an opportunity to enjoy the game they love by purchasing one of the Samsung QLED TVs.

The QLED TVs also pairs extremely well with the Samsung sound bar. The sound bar boasts of elevated sound from every direction with Dolby Atoms, DTS-X technology- Symphony and adaptive sound.

The sound bar is part of a 25 percent sale that Samsung is running and will retail between Ksh24,995 and Ksh79,995. This is the perfect accessory for anyone who is looking to enjoy great sound as they enjoy the games or any other form of entertainment on their Samsung TV.

Other electronics that are on sale are the Samsung Side by Side fridges, which vary from the 535 litres capacity to the 617 litres capacity now retailing between Ksh149,000 and Ksh199,000.

Samsung’s front-load washing machines are also on sale, with prices ranging from Ksh67,995 to Ksh79,995. If you’re looking for something different and maybe one that works very well for small spaces, the top-load washing machine will be retailing at Ksh79,995.

The Samsung QLED range of TVs a well as other Samsung electronics are available at Samsung dealer stores countrywide and come with a two-year warranty.

