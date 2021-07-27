Sponsored Samsung launches new range of smart, internet-connected consumer electronics

Summary Samsung Electronics East Africa has introduced into the East African market a new range of consumer electronics most of which are centered on AI and interconnectivity between home and lifestyle technology.

Nairobi Kenya

Samsung Electronics East Africa has introduced into the East African market a new range of consumer electronics most of which are centered on AI and interconnectivity between home and lifestyle technology.

Some of the new consumer electronics are the Neo QLED 8K and 4K Series TV, QLED 2021 Series TV, Crystal UHD 2021 Series TV, 2021 Frame TV and the AI enabled washing machines, while the Bespoke fridges are expected to be introduced later on in July.

Neo QLED TVs

The new Neo QLED TV, which was first unveiled at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 in January, are among the electronics that will now be available in the region.

The Neo QLED TV is available in 4K and 8K options and will be available in various screen sizes to fit the consumer needs.

“The Covid-19 pandemic saw an increase in certain consumer electronics and this has greatly informed the new range that we have introduced.

People working from home have seen an increase in purchase of TV’s and washing machines. The same trend has also created demand for bigger and modern refrigerators as people are buying more food,” said Samuel Odhiambo, Head of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics East Africa Limited.

He further went on to add, “Consumers today expect experiences tailored to their needs, personal tastes, and style. The new range of consumer electronics that we have introduced are both aesthetic and functional hence working for any space that the customer will have in mind”.

Reference: https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/tvs/qled-tv/highlights/

AI Washing Machines

The new Samsung AI enabled washing machines allow users to enjoy efficient cleaning, even at low temperatures with the Samsung Eco Bubble technology. With this technology, detergent is turned into bubbles, so it quickly penetrates fabric and removes dirt easily, while saving energy and protecting clothes’ color and texture.

The washing machines personalizes washing by remembering user’s habits, suggesting cycles and displaying timely information. A SmartThings App provides advice on cycles, planning and troubleshooting and it automatically selects the perfect drying course.

AI Wash uses 4 types of sensors to sense the laundry’s weight and calculates the optimal amount of water and detergent. A turbidity sensor monitors the level of soiling and, if necessary, adds more detergent or rinsing time.

The Auto Dispense feature automatically dispenses the appropriate amount of detergent and softener for each load. It also holds enough detergent and softener for up to 1 month of washing, so there is no need to fill-up the tank after every wash.

The Air Wash technology deodorizes and sanitizes items, so they smell fresh while ‘Air Sanitize’ course removes 99.9% of bacteria, as well as dust, mites and odors.

The ‘Air Bedding care’ ensures bed linen and blankets are clean and fluffy. Give clothes a deep, hygienic clean with steam. A Sanitize cycle with steam improves the cleaning quality of a wash without pre-treatments.

It releases steam from the bottom of the drum, so every item is thoroughly saturated. This removes ingrained grime and 99.9% of bacteria.

Reference: https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/washers-and-dryers/washer-dryer-combo/wd6000t-21kg-plus-12kg-black-wd21t6300gv-nq/





The BESPOKE Fridges

These models will be available later in the month and will include the tall one door fridge, the tall one door freezer and a bottom mount fridge.

The standard size and depth of the fridges will fully align with your cabinetry. These refrigerators can be installed as either a counter-depth style or a kitchen-fit style by aligning your kitchen cabinet.

The minimalist flat design allows them to blend perfectly with any modern kitchen décor. The refrigerators have large capacity allowing for enough space to store the user’s groceries.

These fridges are designed by you for you, with the Bespoke design allowing you to custom make them to fit into your specific taste and liking allowing you to express your personal style

Reference: https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/refrigerators/bespoke/

About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, printers, medical equipment, network systems and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/africa_en/