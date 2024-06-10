SeamlessHR emerges top SaaS company on Financial Times fastest-growing African companies list

Nairobi, Kenya : SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading HR and payroll software company, alongside eleven Kenyan companies, has been named among the fastest-growing African companies by the Financial Times, one of the world’s leading business news organisations.

The Financial Times ranking of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024 was compiled in collaboration with Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform. The list ranks independent African companies by their organic, internally stimulated compound annual growth rate in revenue for the period reviewed.

SeamlessHR’s absolute growth rates of 700.66 percent and 100.06 percent compound annual growth rate ranked it ahead of hundreds of leading companies from diverse industries such as technology, telecoms, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO and co-founder of SeamlessHR, said, "We are thrilled to be recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies.

Our inclusion in this prestigious list reflects our sustained growth trajectory, fueled by a relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and commitment to driving positive change in the technology space.”

“We remain committed to building homegrown solutions that help these institutions thrive, and working people in Africa enjoy a better life, shaping the future of the workforce in the continent,” he added.

In 2023, the organisation facilitated payroll processing totalling $300 million for various African businesses, cementing its position as a trusted ally in its quest for success.

SeamlessHR is steadfast in its dedication to empowering African businesses through its unique products: performance management software, recruitment management software, HRMS software, payroll software, and time and attendance software. These products are present in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia, Gambia, Ethiopia, and Botswana and are expanding to southern Africa.

With nearly 1,000 medium to large enterprises across over 20 countries, the company has offices in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya and recently commenced operations in Botswana.