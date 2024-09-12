SportPesa Mega Jackpot soars to Sh381 million: Could you be the next big winner?

This weekend brings a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for football fans and sports enthusiasts alike, as SportPesa’s Mega Jackpot hits a record-shattering Sh381,029,105! With just a 99-shilling stake, you could claim the largest jackpot ever seen in Kenyan football betting history.

The SportPesa Mega Jackpot, spanning 17 games, is at an all-time high for this 36th weekend of 2024. All you need to do is predict the outcome of the 17 selected football matches, and you could be on your way to becoming Kenya’s biggest football jackpot winner. With each correct guess, the prize money is tantalisingly within reach. Even if you don't get all 17 right, SportPesa still rewards you with bonuses starting from 12 correct predictions—guaranteeing that no effort goes unrewarded.

Mega opportunity, mega prizes

For just 99 shillings, you’ll unlock a weekend full of possibilities. SportPesa not only offers you a shot at the biggest prize but also provides bonuses on other jackpot tiers, such as 15, 14, and 13-game correct predictions. This unique chance to win massive rewards should not be missed. Click here to place your bet and become part of Kenyan betting history.

Legendary winners like Gordon Ogada, who won Sh230,742,881, and Cosmas Korir, who bagged Sh208,733,619, have shown that these life-changing winnings are achievable. You could join this elite club of winners this weekend!

Highlighted matches: Mega Jackpot action

Georgia vs Czechia (UEFA Nations League, League B)

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC (MLS)

Real Zaragoza vs Elche CF (La Liga 2)

These are just a few of the thrilling matches featured in this weekend’s Mega Jackpot. Kicking off on Saturday at 7:00 PM (EAT) and concluding with the final match on Sunday at 7:30 PM (EAT), these games promise intense action that could catapult you to victory.

How to play the jackpot

Predict the outcome of all 17 games

Stake only 99 KES

Get bonuses for 12 to 16 correct predictions

Don’t wait! This KES 381 million jackpot won’t last forever. Play now and be in the running to become Kenya’s next multi-millionaire!

Place your bet today