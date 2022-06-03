Sponsored Standard Bank's commitment to climate transition in an African context

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive of CIB, Kenny Fihla. PHOTO | COURTESY

Africa's leaders know that transitioning to a low-carbon environment presents a unique set of challenges across the continent.

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive of CIB, Kenny Fihla, has a deep understanding about what is required for a just transition.

He spoke at length with Teresa Clarke of AFRICA.COM about the group’s commitment to climate transition in an African context.

Interview Highlights:

Africa’s transition away from carbon-based growth will not be politically or socially sustainable unless it is perceived by Africans as fair, and unless it offers people pathways to better and more prosperous lives.

Africa’s growing urban populations will require a reliable and sustainable energy supply to power industrial production, electrify more households and expand the use of transport, to drive socio-economic development.

