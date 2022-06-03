Menu
Sponsored

Standard Bank's commitment to climate transition in an African context

Friday June 03 2022
pic

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive of CIB, Kenny Fihla. PHOTO | COURTESY

Africa's leaders know that transitioning to a low-carbon environment presents a unique set of challenges across the continent. 

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive of CIB, Kenny Fihla, has a deep understanding about what is required for a just transition.

He spoke at length with Teresa Clarke of AFRICA.COM about the group’s commitment to climate transition in an African context.

Interview Highlights:

  • Africa’s transition away from carbon-based growth will not be politically or socially sustainable unless it is perceived by Africans as fair, and unless it offers people pathways to better and more prosperous lives.
  • Africa’s growing urban populations will require a reliable and sustainable energy supply to power industrial production, electrify more households and expand the use of transport, to drive socio-economic development.

ABOUT AFRICA.COM

Africa.com is a women-led, modern digital media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. 

Africa.com delivers premium cross-media content covering business, current events,  lifestyle, culture, and news.

In the Headlines