School children using a laptop computer. FILE PHOTO | NMG

With rising cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, parents need to have proper strategies on how to homeschool their children.



The government could place more tough measures, which may result to children staying longer at home.

Here are a few internet-enabled tools or tips you can use in ensuring your child continues learning from home:

1. Longhorn e-learning platform

Longhorn Publishers #ticker:LKL has developed an online platform where parents and students can access reading and studying materials. The platform has comprehensive notes, quizzes and exam guides drawn from top examiners for both primary and secondary school learners, including interactive competence-based curriculum (CBC).



Not only is the platform available on the internet, but also on SMS platforms and can also be used offline. Parents can also use the platform to monitor the progress of their children through the available tests.

To further ease the burden of parents, Airtel Kenya Managing Director Prasanta Das Sarma on Sunday announced that the telecom will offer free internet access for its subscribers using the Longhorn e-learning platform.





2. Google Classroom

Google Classroom is a free web service, developed by Google to be used by schools. The online application, which can be used both on smartphone devices and computers, simplifies interactions between teachers and students in real time. Institutions such as Rusinga Schools have employed the use of Google Classroom, where students are invited to join a class through a private code, or automatically imported from a school domain.

Rusinga Schools head teacher Patricia Echessa-Kariuki says classes are on a video basis where the students can see their teacher, something she says is essential in the learning process.



They also follow the usual timetable as well as issue assignments and hold class discussions. Students can upload their assignments or send them to the teacher via email or WhatsApp.



Similarly, parents are given further tips by teachers on other platforms such as WhatsApp.

“Parents are encouraged to check homework and be part of the children’s learning. Therefore, even during this Covid-19 home schooling period, it is even more important that parents are checking on assignments, reading with their children, and being present to ensure that they are aware of what their children are doing online in class and between classes,” she said.





3. Ubongo Kids

Just because your children are learning from home does not mean that it does not have to be fun. Ubongo Kids is an interactive education platform that uses cartoons to teach kids, particularly those at kindergarten and lower primary level, foundation concepts in subjects such as math, science as well as problem solving skills.



Children can also interact via SMS from basic mobiles, answering quizzes and getting feedback and encouragement from the cartoon characters. The application is available on Play Store and Apple Store in both English and Kiswahili versions.





4. Kytabu

Kytabu is a textbook subscription application that allows students to rent preinstalled textbooks on their devices. The app also allows a student to rent any book (including pages and chapters) that they need for a day, week, and month or school term by paying a fee through mobile money.

The platform has digitized hundreds of textbooks required for primary and secondary schools, as well as learning games, a virtual classroom for in-class chats and some past tests and exams.





5. eLimu

The eLimu app is an online tool that offers access to KCPE Revision papers, class subject notes and a literacy app called Hadithi. The application, which is available on Play Store and Apple Store, also offers access to textbooks which can be useful for revision and learning purposes for children at home. Other similar noteworthy e-learning platforms include Eneza Education, E-Kitabu, and M-shule.





6. National Geographic Kids

National Geographic Kids is a children's magazine published by the National Geographic Society and is available online. The platform is an excellent tool for children who want to expand their knowledge even beyond their curriculum as it offers a wide range of material that helps children discover the world around them. It offers informative lessons or texts on subjects such as science, math, English, history, geography, art and animals.