Food site, Indian firm to launch restaurant platform

Indian firm to launch restaurant platform

Eatery search and discovery service EatOut has partnered with Indian firm DineOut to launch a regional restaurant platform that will enable people to order meals as well as manage reservations at various establishments.

Through the partnership, EatOut will launch Dineout’s Restaurant Technology Platform dubbed InResto for their restaurants partners in East Africa.

“We are excited about bringing inResto to East Africa. Our aim is to continue building on the success of our restaurant festivals and media businesses. The Dineout team shares our vision and together we are already working closely with some leading local brands, as we gear up for the official launch of the platform later this year,” said EatOut MD Mikul Shah.

InResto is one of the largest technology platforms for the Food and Beverage industry in India and helps restaurants manage their reservations, walk- ins, delivery orders, feedback, marketing communication and white- label apps.

Currently, DineOut says it processes 30 million seats and manages over 20 million delivery orders every month and has helped some of its restaurant partners improve operational efficiency by almost 35 percent.

“We are really impressed by the work done by Mikul’s team and feel that the FnB space in Kenya is at the brink of leaping into the big food tech revolution….With this partnership, Kenyans can expect more exciting developments in the restaurant scene that will ultimately create a better dining experience for consumers,” said co- founder and head of Global Growth of Dineout India Vivek Kapoor.