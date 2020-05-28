Companies 180,000 teachers to access NMG ePapers at low rates in Knut deal

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama (right) and Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion during Epaper partnership signing at Nation Centre on May 28, 2020.PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Members of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) can access the Nation Media Group’s ePapers at a concessionary rate following a deal signed Thursday.

The more than 180,000 teachers will be able to read the Daily Nation, the Business Daily, Taifa Leo and The EastAfrican through NMG’s revamped ePaper platform using any smart device.

The partnership comes at a time when activities have moved online due to the government's stay-at-home directives meant to combat spread of the coronavirus.

“As part of our mandate to inform and educate, the teachers can now access information on the latest news across the world as well as our local content,” said NMG #ticker:NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama.

The deal comes at a time when the e-paper has moved to a new platform that offers exciting and seamless experience for digital device users.

The ePaper subscription drive is part of NMG’s journey to transform itself into a modern and innovative digital content company.