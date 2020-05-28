180,000 teachers to access NMG ePapers at low rates in Knut deal

Companies
180,000 teachers to access NMG ePapers at low rates in Knut dealFriday, May 29, 2020 0:01
Members of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) can access the Nation Media Group’s ePapers at a concessionary rate following a deal signed Thursday.
The more than 180,000 teachers will be able to read the Daily Nation, the Business Daily, Taifa Leo and The EastAfrican through NMG’s revamped ePaper platform using any smart device.
The partnership comes at a time when activities have moved online due to the government's stay-at-home directives meant to combat spread of the coronavirus.
“As part of our mandate to inform and educate, the teachers can now access information on the latest news across the world as well as our local content,” said NMG #ticker:NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama.
The deal comes at a time when the e-paper has moved to a new platform that offers exciting and seamless experience for digital device users.
The ePaper subscription drive is part of NMG’s journey to transform itself into a modern and innovative digital content company.
The Group is keen to improve customers’ experience on its various platforms, through offering relevant content to readers.
In the Headlines
Truck drivers want Uganda services halted in Covid rowBy STANLEY NGOTHO
2 hours ago
Unit trusts up to Sh76bn as CIC holds top positionBy GEOFFREY IRUNGU
2 hours ago
Norfolk Hotel fires all workers in salary rowBy ADONIJAH NDEGE
15 hours ago
Kenya records 147 new corona cases as three more dieBy ADONIJAH NDEGE
10 hours ago