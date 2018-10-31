Companies 2 Kenyans to compete for Sh50m hackathon prize

Pundits have been stating that adoption of Blockchain can boost Kenya’s competitiveness on the global stage. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Two Kenyan teams will represent Kenya at the Global Blockchain Hackathon in South Africa after they emerged among top three in Africa.

The two teams from Kenya, Ubuntu Energy Ledger and BTax from USIU-Africa, will compete for a Sh50 million prize against other teams from Hong Kong, Sydney, San Francisco and London in the finale.

The global Blockchain hackathon, Africa Virtual organised by blockchain and tech solution firm Block.one was part of a five-event series whose challenge was to create an application on the EOSIO, a blockchain protocol platform. Ubuntu Energy ledger is creating decentralised energy data trading platform for African countries, based on the EOSIO blockchain platform. BTax is developed with the aim to eliminate corruption in Africa. It will introduce a transparent financial eco-system that would prevent corruption, seal tax evasion loopholes and deter tax fraud.