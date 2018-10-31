2 Kenyans to compete for Sh50m hackathon prize

Companies
2 Kenyans to compete for Sh50m hackathon prizeWednesday, October 31, 2018 20:38
Two Kenyan teams will represent Kenya at the Global Blockchain Hackathon in South Africa after they emerged among top three in Africa.
The two teams from Kenya, Ubuntu Energy Ledger and BTax from USIU-Africa, will compete for a Sh50 million prize against other teams from Hong Kong, Sydney, San Francisco and London in the finale.
The global Blockchain hackathon, Africa Virtual organised by blockchain and tech solution firm Block.one was part of a five-event series whose challenge was to create an application on the EOSIO, a blockchain protocol platform. Ubuntu Energy ledger is creating decentralised energy data trading platform for African countries, based on the EOSIO blockchain platform. BTax is developed with the aim to eliminate corruption in Africa. It will introduce a transparent financial eco-system that would prevent corruption, seal tax evasion loopholes and deter tax fraud.
Pundits have been stating that adoption of Blockchain, an incorruptible digital ledger of economic transactions that can be programmed to record not just financial deals but virtually everything of value, can boost Kenya’s competitiveness on the global stage.
