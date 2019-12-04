Companies Cytonn named most innovative property developer

Cytonn’s The Alma project in Kiambu County helped it win award. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Cytonn Real Estate has been recognised by the International Finance Magazine as the most innovative community developer (mixed use) in Kenya during the International Finance Awards that took place on November 18.

The category is won by companies that demonstrate excellence in the residential and commercial property space in emerging markets.

Questworks Limited, another Kenyan company, was named the best real estate contractor by the magazine at the awards ceremony.

Questworks’ customers include Siginon Group, Dyer & Blair and Strathmore University.

Its completed and ongoing projects include Nairobi West Hospital expansion, Avana Apartments, Pacis Centre and Strathmore University Law School.

“The entire award process is strictly supervised by expert panelists comprising key subject matter experts taking extensive care in providing true in-depth analysis and review based on performance,” said a representative from the magazine.

Cytonn’s The Alma project in Kiambu County is one such mixed use property that helped it win the award.

The property comprises a retail centre, gym, swimming pool, nursery school and gardens, among other amenities.

The company is set to embark on the second phase of the The Alma. “Mixed-use developments are meant to be self-sufficient meaning residents do not have to go outside the development to get certain goods or services to make their living experience complete,” Daniel Mainye, a manager at Cytonn, said in a statement on the award.

“We took this into account and decided to bring everything closer to our residents. This award recognises The Alma for what it is —a comprehensive well-designed development.”