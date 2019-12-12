Companies Dubai Islamic Bank eyes salaried workers with fertility loans

The financing option will make treatment affordable for more patients. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Dubai Islamic Bank has partnered with NMC Fertility Kenya to offer personal financing to individuals seeking fertility services as in vitro fertilisation gains acceptance in Kenya.

The bank will loan a minimum of Sh100,000 to a maximum of Sh1 million to all salaried employees whether on contract or permanent basis.

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) Bank Kenya chief executive officer Peter Makau said the partnership with NMC Fertility will make it easier for couples to access high quality in vitro fertilisation (IVF) services.

Those who wish to access the product will have to submit employment documents with the bank and insure themselves with Takaful, a Sharia compliant underwriter for the term of the loan. Mr Atul Dureja, an executive at NMC Fertility said the financing option will make treatment affordable for more patients.

IVF is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child.

It is one of the forms of assisted reproductive technology which cost close to Sh1 million.

In Nairobi, testing the embryo for abnormalities ranges from Sh100,000 to Sh300,000, an additional charge to IVF, and that is dependent on whether a couple wants the embryo tested for over 600 inherited diseases or just chromosome analysis.