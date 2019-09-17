AAR deal allows customers settle bills on M-TIBA

Companies
AAR deal allows customers settle bills on M-TIBATuesday, September 17, 2019 22:00
AAR Insurance Kenya has partnered with Health e-payments technology firm CarePay to launch a new service that enables city customers to manage medical expenses using their mobile phones on the Safaricom-backed M-TIBA platform.
The deal signed Tuesday also allows the two firms to explore offering more insurance products on online platforms, enhancing services to members.
The new service replaces a smart card that clients have been using to access treatment.
AAR, which has 200,000 members, said they would now be able to process 1,000 claims daily and pay healthcare providers within 24 hours.
“Our clients will be able to manage their accounts through access to statements on their phones. It will also ensure transparency of medical bills since the provider, the customer and the insurer will get the information real-time,” said Managing Director Nixon Shigoli.
He said the move would help tackle the insurance provider tackle fraud cases since the platform provides a secure and transparent interface between patients, providers and funders.
“At the point of service the client, AAR and service providers can see what the bill is and can question discrepancies there and then,” said Mr Shigoli.
