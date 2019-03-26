Afia maker ventures into energy drinks

Companies
Afia maker ventures into energy drinksTuesday, March 26, 2019 21:35
By MARY WAMBUI
Kevian Kenya, the producer of Afia and Pick N’ Peel juice brands, has now ventured into the production of energy drinks, upping competition in the local market dominated Australia-produced RedBull and America’s Monster Energy.
The Thika-based processor says it has started producing three variants of its new ‘Afia Energy Drink’ which include apple, classic and strawberry flavours.
“This is a locally formulated product that we have been working on as part of our brand expansion plan,” Kevian managing director Kimani Rugendo said in an interview.
A can will retail at Sh120.