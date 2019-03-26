Companies Afia maker ventures into energy drinks

Kevian managing director Kimani Rugendo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kevian Kenya, the producer of Afia and Pick N’ Peel juice brands, has now ventured into the production of energy drinks, upping competition in the local market dominated Australia-produced RedBull and America’s Monster Energy.

The Thika-based processor says it has started producing three variants of its new ‘Afia Energy Drink’ which include apple, classic and strawberry flavours.

“This is a locally formulated product that we have been working on as part of our brand expansion plan,” Kevian managing director Kimani Rugendo said in an interview.