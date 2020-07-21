Companies Aga Khan establishes premium service unit

The Aga Khan University Hospital has introduced a premium outpatient facility where patients will pay Sh6,000 to see a consultant doctor.

The Sh55 million Peponi Executive and Specialty Clinic located in Westlands will house consultants and comes equipped with diagnostic machines, a laboratory and pharmacy.

The Sh6,000 consultancy fee is nearly triple what the hospital charges for visits to general doctors, but nearly matches what private consultants charge for specialised services.

“We are delighted to be opening our 49th Outreach Medical Clinic here in Westlands and our aim …is to increase access of our services to the people of this great city,” said AKUH chief executive officer Shawn Bolouki.

Some of specialised services at the facility include paediatrics, oncology, gynecology and obstetrics as well as dental, plastic surgery and hematology.

The Sh55 million unit also offers wellness centre, which charges between Sh25, 000 and Sh80,000 for full body checkup for ailments like diabetes, cancer and heart ailments.

Dr Bolouki noted that while Covid-19 had disrupted normal daily activities, healthcare needs have not changed and must be attended to.

“The safety of healthcare workers is paramount and have ensured we have six months’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies for our care providers and staff,” he said at an event attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

The AKUH has invested in technology and management systems to enable it to meet the changing healthcare needs.

In 2018, the hospital acquired the ultra-modern Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT scanner, the only one in the region and a key milestone in the management of cancer, heart disease and neurological disorders.