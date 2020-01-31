Companies Airtel, Telkom appeal merger conditions

Vendors sell Airtel and Telkom lines in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Airtel and Telkom Kenya have appealed merger conditions set by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), seeking that they are reviewed and set aside.

The telecoms have filed a petition before the Competition Tribunal, in what will be a major case to be handled by the tribunal.

The competition watchdog gave a nod for the merger on December 13, 2019 but barred them from among other requirements making any new sales agreements over the next five years.

"The Competition Tribunal invites interested parties to make submissions/proposals/comments to the Tribunal in regard to the application for review within the next 30 days," chairperson for the tribunal Stephen Kipkenda said in a gazette notice on Friday.

CONDITIONS

CAK also barred the companies from selling or buying frequency licences, and ordered Telkom Kenya to reverse its frequency to the government upon expiry of the lease period.