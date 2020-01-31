Airtel, Telkom appeal merger conditions

Companies
Airtel, Telkom appeal merger conditionsFriday, January 31, 2020 16:47
Airtel and Telkom Kenya have appealed merger conditions set by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), seeking that they are reviewed and set aside.
The telecoms have filed a petition before the Competition Tribunal, in what will be a major case to be handled by the tribunal.
The competition watchdog gave a nod for the merger on December 13, 2019 but barred them from among other requirements making any new sales agreements over the next five years.
"The Competition Tribunal invites interested parties to make submissions/proposals/comments to the Tribunal in regard to the application for review within the next 30 days," chairperson for the tribunal Stephen Kipkenda said in a gazette notice on Friday.
CONDITIONS
CAK also barred the companies from selling or buying frequency licences, and ordered Telkom Kenya to reverse its frequency to the government upon expiry of the lease period.
In addition, the telcos were ordered to retain staff for a period of two years. But the companies want this revised to 12 months and that they are allowed to release their annual reports two years from the merger date.