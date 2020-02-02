Companies Airtel offers 20 cents per MB browsing

Airtel Kenya CEO Prasanta Das Sarma. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Airtel Kenya prepaid customers can now browse at rates equivalent to 20 cents per megabytes (MB) as a default when they are not on a bundled tariff.

“We understand that customers are weary of browsing out of bundle because of the high data cost,” said Airtel Kenya managing director Prasanta Das Sarma in an interview.

“To alleviate these concerns, we are now offering our customers the best in the market out of bundle data rate of Sh1 per 5MB.”

He said the value proposition is that the data rate is cheap, requires no subscription and has no expiry date.

Last December , Airtel introduced BeSureNaAirtel -a tariff that allows customers pay a flat rate of Sh1 for 5MB down from the normal Sh4.3 for every MB used.

The tariff which includes a Sh2 calling rate per minute to all networks come about a month after Safaricom #ticker:SCOM launched its no-expiry data packages and new call rates that charge subscribers Sh2.86 for 60 seconds of talk time across all networks.