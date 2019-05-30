advertisement
Apple retailer Salute iWorld signs product financing deal

Thursday, May 30, 2019 19:10
By ANNIE NJANJA
iWorld
Salute iWorld business development manager Michelle Abuya during a past product launch at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Authorised Apple gadgets reseller, Salute iWorld, has signed a partnership deal with product-financing service provider, Aspira.

The partnership would enable users of Apple devices to buy the gadgets and repay the loan over a year at four percent interest.

The deal was unveiled yesterday during the presentation of Salute iWorld’s overhauled store at the Westgate shopping mall in Westlands, an upgrade the firm says was informed by the industry’s fast-changing trends and the need to tailor to customer needs.

“We’re offering 100 percent financing to enable Apple lovers who are unable to pay for their favourite gadgets on one-off terms.

“The customer has the option of repaying us for six, nine or 12 months with an interest rate of four percent a month,” said Lydia Byarugaba Maison, head of innovation at Aspira.

Salute Holdings business development manager Michelle Abuya said during the unveiling of the store that Salute iWorld would work to improve capability, competence and capacity to provide high-quality products and services.

“We are on a journey to ensure our customers get the best from our stores. This revamp is one of many to come as we seek to position Salute iWorld on the world map as a leading authorised reseller of Apple products and accessories,” she said.

Marketing manager of Telco East Africa at Redington Christine Judy said the revamped Salute iWorld store was the beginning of a series of upgrades that would see a number of stores redone to reflect the Apple experience.

