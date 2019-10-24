Companies Base Titanium pays Sh270m to relocate families

Base Titanium plant in Kwale. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Australia-based firm Base Titanium has set aside Sh270 million to compensate about 52 families affected by its mining activities around Nguluku village in Kwale.

Addressing media after overseeing the issuance of cheques to some beneficiaries at the mining site, Community Relations Manager Pius Kassim said the compensation package includes Sh500,000 for the residents to relocate to alternative areas away from active mines.

"We reached to an agreement with the affected families with guidance from the government and the beneficiaries will pocket Sh250,000 per acre," he said.

The Australian mining firm plans to complete the compensation and relocation exercise by the end of this week.

According to the company, 43 out of the 52 families had been compensated in an exercise that started on Monday while three families had gone to court to oppose the relocation.

"There have been negotiations and we are happy that we have come to an agreement with the families to move voluntarily and we give room and hear views to those who are opposed," said Mr Kassim.

Some of the beneficiaries could not hide their joy, saying it had been a long fruitful journey.

Gideon Masyuki said he is now a millionaire even though he did not disclose the sum he received in return for his land.

"Every family in Nguluku is now a millionaire and I will make prudent use of the funds to benefit my family," he said, thanking the mining firm for honouring their pledges to be compensated.

William Maponda expressed his satisfaction, saying the families were paid better than in the previous exercise in Maumba where families were given Sh80,000 per acre.