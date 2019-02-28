advertisement
By FADHILI FREDRICK
Titanium miner planning Sh1.2bn shift on thin ore

Thursday, February 28, 2019 21:16
Base Titanium Simon Wall
Base Titanium Manager for External Affairs Simon Wall display the minerals produced at their factory in Kwale County on January 28, 2014. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Base Titanium Limited says it is undertaking a transition of its works from the mine at the central dune in Nguluku area to the south dune in Maumba, Kwale County in an exercise that the firm estimates will cost an estimated Sh1.23 billion.

The move, set to happen in three months, has been occasioned by almost depleted ore resources at the mine.

The firm's general manager External Affairs Simon Wall said engineering work, procurement, site clearing and earthworks for the transition continued in the quarter while equipment deliveries started in December last year.

"The planned transition to the South Dune ore deposits has been brought forward to June 2019 (previously scheduled for July 2019)…due to the central dune depleting faster than anticipated," he said.

The shift involves the supply and installation of 7,400m of slurry, water piping, and a 8,500 11kV power line.

