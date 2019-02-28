Companies Titanium miner planning Sh1.2bn shift on thin ore

Base Titanium Manager for External Affairs Simon Wall display the minerals produced at their factory in Kwale County on January 28, 2014. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Base Titanium Limited says it is undertaking a transition of its works from the mine at the central dune in Nguluku area to the south dune in Maumba, Kwale County in an exercise that the firm estimates will cost an estimated Sh1.23 billion.

The move, set to happen in three months, has been occasioned by almost depleted ore resources at the mine.

The firm's general manager External Affairs Simon Wall said engineering work, procurement, site clearing and earthworks for the transition continued in the quarter while equipment deliveries started in December last year.

"The planned transition to the South Dune ore deposits has been brought forward to June 2019 (previously scheduled for July 2019)…due to the central dune depleting faster than anticipated," he said.