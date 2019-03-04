Companies Bata opens first red concept city store

Bata Africa president Alberto Errico. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Bata Shoe Company has unveiled its first red concept store in Africa at The Karen Hub in a move that the firm hopes will help drive customer numbers and boost sales.

The premium outlet focuses on red and white branding, with visual merchandising props as well as digital walls.

“In this new store concept we conveyed the virtuous combination of product, marketing, the visual and in-store organisation to provide Angela, our target consumer, a unique and exclusive international shopping experience,” said Keziah Kabutu, Bata advertising manager.

The firm says the display is aimed at making Bata stores more attractive and distinctive.

“We figured the red concept store as the perfect gift to our customers as we celebrate 80 years in Kenya,” said Bata Africa president Alberto Errico.

Last year, Bata invested Sh45 million in a boots manufacturing plant in efforts to tap into the new market created by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that all military gear should be bought from local manufacturers.