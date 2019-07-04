Companies Big Square steps up rivalry with new outlet

A Big Square outlet. PHOTO | COURTESY

Fast-food chain Big Square has opened has opened its 13th branch at Shell Service Station in Mountain View, coming at a time when oil marketer Vivo Energy is seeking to attract small consumer-focused businesses to its properties to boost fuel sales and grow rental income.

The South African-owned eatery, which is expanding its footprint in the Kenyan market, joins food chains such as KFC and Java Coffee that have been setting up new branches in the upmarket neighbourhood.

Oil marketer Vivo Energy, which trades in Kenya under the Shell brand name, opened the fuel stop a couple of years ago, citing it among its single-largest investment service stations in Africa.