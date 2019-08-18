Companies BoA cuts lending, saves on cost to double earnings

A Bank of Africa branch in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tighter lending and cutting on interest-earning deposits has helped Bank of Africa (BoA) double its net profit for the six months to June from Sh55 million to Sh114 million.

The lender cut loans from Sh23.5 billion to Sh20.9 billion, reducing bad loans by Sh1.8 billion. As a result, it cut loan loss provisioning from Sh349 million to Sh261 million. As such income from interest on loans declined from Sh1.5 billion to Sh1.1 billion in the period under review.

Income came from trading forex at Sh461 million for the half-year to June from Sh198 million in a similar period last year as the lender diversified incomes away from loans.