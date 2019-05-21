Companies Ride-hailing firm Bolt hires Jumia executive

Mr Alex Mwaura. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ride-hailing company Bolt has tapped Jumia’s global head of logistics and operations, Olaoluwa Akinnusi, to be the firm’s new country manager.

Mr Akinnusi takes the place of Alex Mwaura who has since left Bolt, formerly Taxify.

Mr Akinnusi will oversee the operations with the mandate of scaling business across Kenya.

The founding employee at Jumia had for the last three years looked after the company’s supply chain management, operations strategy development, implementation and growth across the seven African countries under his mandate. Overall, he has seven years of managerial experience prior to joining Bolt.

“We are very excited to welcome Ola to our team at Bolt,” said Bolt general manager for Africa, Karl Aru.

“Not only will he bring a tighter focus on customer relationship quality to our sales team, but also be a great role model for our employees, driver partners and riders who come into contact with him.”