Companies Bolt launches new delivery service

Ride-hailing taxi app Bolt has launched a delivery service. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ride-hailing taxi app Bolt has launched a courier service targeting a slice of the delivery market, which has seen an increase as more people stay at home to curb spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Estonian-based firm, formerly Taxify, has introduced its Bolt Business Delivery in its currents markets in Africa and Europe.

The service connects vendors with couriers listed on the Bolt app.

In Africa, Bolt serves five markets – Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

“We launched Bolt Business Delivery to leverage our experience in operations and logistics and make use of our technology and the large network of drivers we have across Kenya during a time when a lot of people are forced to stay at home,” said Ola Akinnusi, the Bolt country manager in Kenya.

advertisement

To use the service, vendors are required to upload deliveries in batches or key-in the details. The user can schedule for the goods to be collected up to 48 hours in advance or opt for an immediate pick-up.

The service will also allow the traders to track the movement of goods in real-time with the end-customer getting SMS notification about the estimated delivery time and the details of the sender.

“The service can be used by all kinds of businesses, to facilitate all kinds of delivery ranging from delivery of essentials like groceries to household items, LPG, pharmaceutical products — any business that needs a delivery service that can cover the last mile, manage item returns and handle multiple drop-offs,” said Mr Akinnusi.

The launch of the news service comes about a year after the firm launched a taxi app service for corporates, enabling employees to take rides at the expense of the employer. It also follows Bolt’s diversification efforts to grow revenue streams owing to growing competition in the sector.