Companies Boost for Kenya Airways as flights to Tanzania take off

Kenya Airways aircrafts at JKIA. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ resumed flights to Tanzania yesterday following the lifting of the ban with the carrier banking on the route to connect passengers travelling to other destinations using their network.

The airline charged Sh23,095 for a one-way ticket to Dar and Sh22,680 (210) from Dar to Nairobi, which is nearly the same price that it was charging before the Covid-19 pandemic.

KQ was allowed to fly to the neighbouring state last week after Kenya exempted Tanzanian citizens from a list of countries whose nationals would be required to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival in Nairobi.

“We are pleased to resume our services to Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar following this announcement by the Tanzanian government. Tanzania is critical to both Kenya and East Africa’s economic growth and we look forward to our continued collaboration,” said Allan Kilavuka, KQ chief executive officer.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption and restoration of all flights by Kenyan operators with immediate effect last week, just a day after Nairobi included Dar in the list of safe countries.

advertisement

"This is to confirm that the government of Kenya through its circular issued by KCAA on September 15 removed the requirement of 14 days mandatory quarantine for all arriving passengers from the United Republic of Tanzania,” said Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general Hamza Johari.

“In view of that and on a reciprocal basis, Tanzania has now lifted the suspension for all Kenya operators with immediate effect.”

Tanzania had earlier said it would not allow Kenya Airways and three other local airlines from flying to the country until its citizens were exempted from a two-week quarantine, with Nairobi insisting that it would not compromise on the health of Kenyans at the expense of commercial interest.

The first KQ flight to Dar es Salaam departed from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport - Nairobi yesterday morning with the second one expected to leave on Wednesday. Thereafter KQ will operate two daily flights to Dar es Salaam.