SAM KIPLAGAT
By SAM KIPLAGAT
More by this Author

Summary

    • A judge has ordered the resumption of virtual classes for all kindergarten and lower primary learners.
    • While opposing the petition, the school said the parents who rushed to court did not disclose some facts to the judge.
    • The institution said by agreeing to and executing the admission documents at the point of enrolling their children, the parents voluntarily agreed to be bound by the school's policies, rules and regulations.
Companies

Brookhouse wins reprieve in e-learning fees dispute

Thursday, May 14, 2020 0:01
Weldon Korir
Justice Weldon Korir. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU | NMG 

Brookhouse School has won a reprieve after a judge ordered the resumption of virtual classes for all kindergarten and lower primary learners.

Justice Weldon Korir varied Wednesday an order he issued last month, stopping online classes for kindergarten and Year Four pupils. This was after the school and some parents petitioned the court to suspend the decision.

While opposing the petition, the school said the parents who rushed to court did not disclose some facts to the judge.

The institution said by agreeing to and executing the admission documents at the point of enrolling their children, the parents voluntarily agreed to be bound by the school's policies, rules and regulations.

The petition was, therefore, an underhand attempt to circumvent the agreement between them and the school, without any reasonable cause.

Last month, Justice Korir stopped virtual learning for the lower primary and also directed the school to slash the fees by 50 percent, a move contested by Brookhouse management.

On Wednesday, the parties agreed the parents who do not wish their kindergarten children to participate in the virtual learning will not be victimised while those who participate will pay the fees as the court directed on April 30.

