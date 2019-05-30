Companies
Fast-food chain Burger King opens branch in LavingtonThursday, May 30, 2019 19:08
American fast-food franchise Burger King has opened its fifth branch in Lavington as it continues to expand its footprint in the Kenyan market.
The eatery is located at the new Shell Fuel Station, joining food chains such as Java and KFC that have been setting up new branches in the upmarket neighbourhood.
Oil marketer Vivo Energy, which trades in Kenya under the Shell brand name, opened the fuel stop in December last year, citing it as its single-largest investment among its service stations in Africa.
“The new outlet is part of the franchise’s continued expansion agenda that has seen the brand open four other outlets in the past three years with the most recent at Thika Road Mall,” said the firm in a statement yesterday.
“The new branch with a drive-in facility will provide both motorists and shoppers with the opportunity to experience Burger King’s world-renowned burgers, the whopper among other products whilst enjoying the full Burger King experience in a stress-free and convenient environment.”
Burger King opened its first local restaurant at The Hub (Karen) in November 2016 under a franchise agreement with NAS Airport Services, a subsidiary of France-based catering firm Servair.
It also has an outlet at Thika Road Mall and two more branches within Nairobi’s central business district on Muindi Mbingu Street and Moi Avenue.
Its entry into the Kenyan market comes at a time when other brands are solidifying their footprint in the country.
