Burger King to invest Sh270m in expansion
Fast food retail chain Burger King is set to invest over Sh270 million to open new branches in Kenya in the short-term as it ramps up its expansion.
Burger King, which recently opened its Sh90 million drive-thru outlet in Lavington, is planning to launch up to three restaurants every year.
“We hope if the market is good enough to grow into East and Central Africa. We were thinking of roughly 10 but we realised that is too ambitious. We are looking at two to three (per year),” said Mr Cornelius Muhati, Burger King operations manager.
The franchise currently has five outlets in Kenya since it debuted at the Hub mall in Karen in 2016.
The restaurant chain had targeted to expand its restaurant network by double digits annually but has since slowed plans citing the macro challenges in the operating environment and the large size of investment needed to set up a single store.
