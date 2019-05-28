Companies E-ticketing firm Buupas signs up 5 bus operators

L-R: Matatu Owners Association Chairman Simon Kimutai, Easy Coach MD Azym Dossa, Rita Okuthe, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom and BuuPass Co-founder and Director Sonia Kabra during the launch of the online service where travellers can now book bus travel online and on their phones. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Online ticketing firm Buupas has expanded its services to offer booking services to customers of bus firms Easy Coach, Modern Coast, Greenline, Palmers and East African Safaris.

The move was enabled by the company’s partnership with Safaricom whose mobile money platform M-Pesa will be used to pay fares.

Buupas plans to sign up more than 20 additional bus operators by end of the year.

This marks the company’s second partnership with Safaricom after the two rolled out the online booking platform for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

“We are glad to partner with Safaricom to provide travellers with an easy and flexible solution to book and manage their journey,” BuuPass co-founder and director Sonia Kabra said in a statement.

“Our platform similarly provides companies with a bus and parcel system where they can manage their fleet, have control over their operational costs, and effectively reach more travellers and in turn sell more seats through our marketplace.”

BuuPass is among the growing number of tech-based transport solutions, like Little Shuttle and SWVL, unveiled in the country over the last five years.