Companies CA under pressure to ease chief executive hiring terms

The Communications Authority of Kenya offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is under pressure to recall the advert seeking a new chief executive for demanding the holder of the position must have a post-graduate degree.

An association for information and communications technology professionals reckon that demands for Masters or PhD qualifications are in breach of the State corporations guidelines that require a minimum of a degree.

The lobby also said the demand for applicants to have experience in a regulatory environment is outside the guidelines and tailored for a limited number of people.

Through lawyer Adrian Kamotho, ICT Association of Kenya (ICTAK), has given the CA chairman three days, to recall the notice, which was placed on May 22.

“Our client takes a dim view of the illegitimate appointment criteria and has reasonable grounds to believe that the qualifications have been customised and massaged to favour a preferred candidate, at the expense of the constitutional tenets of fair competition and merit,” Mr Kamotho said in the letter.

advertisement

He said State corporations should be guided by executive order No.7 of 2015, which sets out minimum qualifications for appointment of the director-general to the CA.

The requirements in the executive order include a degree in the relevant field from a university recognised in Kenya, have at least 10 years knowledge and experience in the relevant field, meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and has served in a position of senior management for at least five years. The communications regulator reckons that the executive order describes minimum qualifications, adding that the law did not reflect all qualifications for a CEO.

“These are minimum qualifications. Every position an organisation may seek to fill, and especially that of the chief executive officer, carries with it a set of other technical competencies and skills, which may not necessarily be prescribed in law,” said the CA in a response to the Business Daily.

“Over and above the personal specifications, the advertisement caters for the unique needs of the position.”