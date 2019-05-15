Companies CAK approves buyout of Abercrombie & Kent

CAK director-general Wang’ombe Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Bahamas-based Heritour Limited has received approval from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to complete its full buyout of the local subsidiary of Luxembourg-based tour firm, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K).

The target firm, A&K, has several subsidiaries in Kenya, one of them being Abercrombie & Kent Kenya Limited, one of the 328 registered local tour operators, according to the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO).

The local subsidiary, according to Kato, is among the 36 elite tour firms in Kenya that post annual gross earnings of over Sh120 million. “It is the Authority’s view that post-merger, A&K’s market share will not change since the acquirer is newly incorporated and does not have similar business in Kenya,” CAK said in a statement.

“The transaction is therefore unlikely to lead to substantial lessening of competition in the market for tour operation services.”

CAK added that the parties’ combined turnover for the preceding year was over Sh1 billion and, therefore, the transaction met the threshold for full merger analysis as provided in the merger threshold guidelines.