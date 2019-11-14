Companies CIC starts hunt for new boss after Gitogo exit

Former CIC Insurance Group CEO Tom Gitogo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Listed regional underwriter CIC Insurance Group #ticker:CIC has kicked off a search for a new chief executive following the abrupt resignation of former boss Tom Gitogo.

In an advertisement published in the dailies on Wednesday, the firm said it was looking for an accomplished individual who has held senior managerial positions in companies similar to CIC’s portfolio with his/her main task being to provide ‘strategic direction and leadership’ for the group’s success.

CIC has contracted consulting firm Deloitte to oversee the recruitment process.