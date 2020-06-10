Companies Carrefour opens Mega store on Uhuru Highway

The Carrefour outlet at Two Rivers: The retailer is opening the Mega store on Thursday. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

French retailer Carrefour will Thursday open its Mega store on Uhuru Highway, bringing the number of its outlets to eight.

Carrefour, which is operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, took over the space owned by Car & General #ticker:CGEN as an anchor tenant following the collapse of Nakumatt which had occupied the space.

“The opening of our new Carrefour store in Nairobi underscores our commitment to offering great customer experiences through high-quality retail outlets where customers can access quality products at the best prices,” said Franck Moreau, the franchise’s country manager.

“The new store will also enable Carrefour customers to enjoy home delivery services in the region, making it convenient to shop online during the ongoing circumstances.”

The new store which sits on two floors is targeting residents Upper Hill, Madaraka, South B, South C and Mombasa road that are currently underserved by retailers.

advertisement

The retailer had scheduled opening of the branch in March, but postponed due to the delayed refurbishment blamed on Coronavirus disruptions. Carrefour Kenya’s revenues rose 2.7 percent to Sh18.2 billion in the year ended December compared to Sh17.7 billion a year earlier.

It has been expanding by taking over spaces previously occupied by struggling supermarket chains, including Nakumatt and Uchumi, as well as opening new outlets.