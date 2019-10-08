Companies Cellulant unveils app for fundsdrive and gas delivery

Mr Ken Njoroge, Cellulant co-founder and group CEO. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Financial services firm Cellulant has launched a consumer app dubbed Tingg combining a number of payments, commerce and financial services.

Cellulant has partnered with various entities that will help users of Tingg to, for instance, pay utility bills, buy food and other products and services.

The firm has, for instance partnered with with Go Beba to offer gas delivery under Tingg Assisted Shopping and KFC and Simbisa Group (Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn and Creamy Inn) to offer Tingg Food.

The app also helps users to create and manage investment groups (chamas) and fundraisers (changa). Tingg is available in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana.

“Recent statistics indicate that roughly 62 percent of sub-Saharan Africans are unbanked. However, even those of us who are able to open bank accounts often face challenges such as high transaction costs, fragmented markets and inconvenient payment options,” said co-CEO, Cellulant Ken Njoroge.

“It is for this reason that we have built a digital commerce platform that tackles not only the access problem but also offers a variety of financial services and improved user experiences,” said Mr Njoroge.