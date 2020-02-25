Companies Centum fights Mbiyu family in Two Rivers land dispute

Two Rivers Mall on February 28, 2019. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Centum #ticker:ICDC has vowed to defend ownership of the land where Two Rivers Mall stands after one of the widows of late Cabinet minister Mbiyu Koinange questioned the Sh1.1 billion deal.

In an affidavit filed in court ahead of the distribution of the estate of Mr Koinange, Ms Eddah Wanjiru Mbiyu said a re-survey of the land sold to three parties among them Centum will help in establishing the proper acreage available for distribution.

Some members of the Koinange family, which is locked in vicious court fight over multibillion- shilling assets, are questioning the size of the land sold to Centum. But Centum has hit back, arguing its purchase was approved and supervised by the High Court, which is handling the Koinange family succession fights.

“Centum and or any of its affiliates remains ready to defend its rightful possession of the said property,” said Centum in a statement signed by its CEO, James Mworia. Some of the family members want Centum to pay for additional land if found to have bought more than the 100 acres.

“That during the site visit, Mr James Mwarari Gatome suggested for an independent surveyor to verify the actual acreage occupied by Centum Ltd,” Ms Wanjiru said. Centum bought the land for Sh1.1 billion in 2010 and used the property to build the Two Rivers Mall, its subsidiary.

advertisement

The Two Rivers land was under a property dubbed Closeburn, which had 600 acres that has recently been subdivided.

About 260 acres of the property were sold to an international investment group and another 100 acres to Centum Investment. The remaining 240 acres are valued at Sh2.88 billion.