Coca-Cola appoints new regional head

Phillipine Mtikitiki, new General Manager, East & Central Africa Franchise for Coca Cola. PHOTO | POOL| COCA COLA

Soft drinks maker Coca-Cola has appointed Phillipine Mtikitiki, a South African, as the general manager for its East and Central Africa operations effective June 1.

She takes over from Ahmed Rady who has been appointed as general manager, Egypt, effective June 1.

Ms Mtikitiki will be based in Nairobi.

She was previously the regional franchise manager for Southern and East Africa where she was leading and executing Coca-Cola’s business strategy across Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.