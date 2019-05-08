Coca-Cola appoints new regional head

Companies
Coca-Cola appoints new regional headWednesday, May 8, 2019 21:41
Soft drinks maker Coca-Cola has appointed Phillipine Mtikitiki, a South African, as the general manager for its East and Central Africa operations effective June 1.
She takes over from Ahmed Rady who has been appointed as general manager, Egypt, effective June 1.
Ms Mtikitiki will be based in Nairobi.
She was previously the regional franchise manager for Southern and East Africa where she was leading and executing Coca-Cola’s business strategy across Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.
“I am very pleased to announce Phillipine’s new role. With Phillipine’s expertise and track record, I am confident that her leadership will take the business to new heights in this region, which is full of opportunity and growth,” Coca-Cola’s Southern & East Africa President Bruno Pietracci said in a statement.